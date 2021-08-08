Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.01. 1,001,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

