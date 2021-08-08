Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $100,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,487. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

