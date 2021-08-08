Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 512,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

