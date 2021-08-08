Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $12.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.12. 1,920,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.25. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

