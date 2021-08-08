The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

