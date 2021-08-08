Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

