VeriDocGlobal Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $457,716.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriDocGlobal alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00341647 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00826283 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriDocGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriDocGlobal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.