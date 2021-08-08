TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $80,016.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,575.82 or 1.00293874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000825 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.