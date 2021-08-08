DOC.COM Market Capitalization Achieves $3.07 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $3.07 million and $14,601.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00836658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040072 BTC.

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

