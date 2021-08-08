Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.59 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00034543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00280667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00031528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

