Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. 1,952,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,143. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

