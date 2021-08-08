iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

