MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

