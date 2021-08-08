RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Issues Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%.

RICK traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. 97,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

