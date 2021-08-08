Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Earnings Results

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 191,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,315. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $44,400 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

