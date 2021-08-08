Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

