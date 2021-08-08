Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $940.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $4,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 313.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

