Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,274,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

