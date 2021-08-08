NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Position Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

NUMG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. 39,054 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.