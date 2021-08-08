Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 226,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 4,634,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

