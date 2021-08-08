Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 529 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $314.33. 549,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.