Minster Financial Corp. (MTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTFC opened at $66.45 on Friday. Minster Financial has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39.
About Minster Financial
