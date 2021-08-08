Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 22,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

