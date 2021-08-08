Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

