Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.30. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.