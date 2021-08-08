Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $48.15 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459,950 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $48,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 132,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,528,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,988. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.