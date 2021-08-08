The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

