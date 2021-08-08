iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,816,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,847,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.12. 1,974,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,918. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

