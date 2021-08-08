Auto (AUTO) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $943.11 or 0.02114027 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and $8.14 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00840406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00101751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.