Function X Market Capitalization Tops $80.44 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $835,891.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.93 or 1.00103183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00070358 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010482 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 234,082,840 coins and its circulating supply is 221,080,551 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.