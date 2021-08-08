Function X Market Capitalization Tops $80.44 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $80.44 million and approximately $835,891.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
