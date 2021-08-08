Oxygen (OXY) Tops One Day Volume of $392,850.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $83.24 million and approximately $392,850.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,397,014 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

