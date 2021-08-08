$0.74 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 903,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,634. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

