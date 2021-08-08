Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 174,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,353 shares of company stock valued at $502,869 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $64,984,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

