Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.07 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

