Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVCBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock remained flat at $$18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

