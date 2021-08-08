Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

