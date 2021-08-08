Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
