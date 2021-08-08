Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML opened at $783.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $708.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $805.64. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.