Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

KEYS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.60. 587,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,972. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.