Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 6,146,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,743. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

