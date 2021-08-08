Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,435 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 634,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.06. 1,697,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,687. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $151.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

