Asio Capital LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,753,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.