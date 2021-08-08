Asio Capital LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NYSEARCA:GSST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,616. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.