Asio Capital LLC Sells 7,875 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NYSEARCA:GSST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,616. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72.

