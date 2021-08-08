Asio Capital LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

