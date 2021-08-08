Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.47-4.55 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.