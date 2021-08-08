Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.84.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.27. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

