Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

