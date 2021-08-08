Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $204.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.86.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.01. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 214.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.