Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.27. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

