Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $34.17 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $34,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

