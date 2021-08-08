Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

